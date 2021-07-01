Saturday, July 3
Karaoke is set at Dewain's Place beginning at 8 p.m. with DJ Shawn Solo weekly.
Mark Sweeney will perform at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
A fireworks display will be on offer at Sequoyah Lodge at Sequoyah State Park at 9 p.m.
Dan Martin performs at The Branch at noon.
Landon Walker performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Randy Crouch performs at 8 p.m. at Diamondhead Resort.
Mason Jar Revival will perform at 8 p.m. at Falcon Floats. A fireworks display will be at dusk.
Oreo Blue performs at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Cajun Fest will be held in Grove.
Sunday, July 4
The annual Fourth of July fireworks display will be held over Lake Tenkiller beginning at dusk.
Mark Albertson Trio performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 6
Hunter Ragland & Josh Searan perform at the Branch at 8 p.m.
Wednesday, July 7
Comedy Night begins at 8:30 p.m. at Dewain's Place weekly.
Thursday, July 8
Kroner & Baer Pub presents Trivia Night at 7 p.m. weekly.
Millisa Henderson band presents at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame at 7.p.m.
Friday, July 9
Joe Mack performs at Mooney's Sunset Grill at Mooney's Sunset Grill at 9 p.m.
Primetime River Fest at Diamondhead Resort.
Saturday, July 10
Aaron Newman performs at the Branch at noon.
Joe Mack performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Rob Leines performs at Ned's at 9 p.m.
Primetime River Fest at Diamondhead Resort.
