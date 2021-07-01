Saturday, July 3

Karaoke is set at Dewain's Place beginning at 8 p.m. with DJ Shawn Solo weekly.

Mark Sweeney will perform at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

A fireworks display will be on offer at Sequoyah Lodge at Sequoyah State Park at 9 p.m.

Dan Martin performs at The Branch at noon.

Landon Walker performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

Randy Crouch performs at 8 p.m. at Diamondhead Resort.

Mason Jar Revival will perform at 8 p.m. at Falcon Floats. A fireworks display will be at dusk.

Oreo Blue performs at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Cajun Fest will be held in Grove.

Sunday, July 4

The annual Fourth of July fireworks display will be held over Lake Tenkiller beginning at dusk.

Mark Albertson Trio performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 6

Hunter Ragland & Josh Searan perform at the Branch at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 7

Comedy Night begins at 8:30 p.m. at Dewain's Place weekly.

Thursday, July 8

Kroner & Baer Pub presents Trivia Night at 7 p.m. weekly.

Millisa Henderson band presents at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame at 7.p.m.

Friday, July 9

Joe Mack performs at Mooney's Sunset Grill at Mooney's Sunset Grill at 9 p.m.

Primetime River Fest at Diamondhead Resort.

Saturday, July 10

Aaron Newman performs at the Branch at noon.

Joe Mack performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

Rob Leines performs at Ned's at 9 p.m.

Primetime River Fest at Diamondhead Resort.

