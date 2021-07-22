Saturday, July 24

Tanglewood will perform at noon at The Branch.

Borrowed Money will perform at 7 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.

Autumn Ragland and Katelyn Myers will perform at 7 p.m. at Kroner & Baer.

Karaoke is set at Dewain's Place beginning at 8 p.m. with DJ Shawn Solo weekly.

Sunday, July 25

Dan Martin and the Great American Wolf will perform this evening at Dewain's Place.

Tuesday, July 27

Jadyn Dawson performs at 7 p.m. at The Branch.

Game Night is every Tuesday at Dewain's Place.

Wednesday, July 28

Comedy Night begins at 8:30 p.m. at Dewain's Place weekly.

Thursday, July 29

The Three F's with Joe Mack will perform at 6 p.m. at Kroner & Baer Pub.

Maddie K will perform at 6 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.

Friday, July 30

Brett & Terri will perform at 7 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.

The River City Players perform their country show at 7:30 p.m. weekly.

Route 358 performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

The River City Players perform their rock 'n' roll show at 2 p.m. weekly.

Brett & Terri will perform at 7 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.

Mark Sweeney and Tanglewood perform at 7 p.m. at Hanging Rock Camp.

Sunday, Aug. 1

Terp Float Festival will be at Diamondhead Resort, featuring Nick Shoulder & Okay Crawdad, RC & the Ambers, Lily B Moonflower and more.

