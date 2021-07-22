Saturday, July 24
Tanglewood will perform at noon at The Branch.
Borrowed Money will perform at 7 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Autumn Ragland and Katelyn Myers will perform at 7 p.m. at Kroner & Baer.
Karaoke is set at Dewain's Place beginning at 8 p.m. with DJ Shawn Solo weekly.
Sunday, July 25
Dan Martin and the Great American Wolf will perform this evening at Dewain's Place.
Tuesday, July 27
Jadyn Dawson performs at 7 p.m. at The Branch.
Game Night is every Tuesday at Dewain's Place.
Wednesday, July 28
Comedy Night begins at 8:30 p.m. at Dewain's Place weekly.
Thursday, July 29
The Three F's with Joe Mack will perform at 6 p.m. at Kroner & Baer Pub.
Maddie K will perform at 6 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Friday, July 30
Brett & Terri will perform at 7 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.
The River City Players perform their country show at 7:30 p.m. weekly.
Route 358 performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 31
The River City Players perform their rock 'n' roll show at 2 p.m. weekly.
Brett & Terri will perform at 7 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Mark Sweeney and Tanglewood perform at 7 p.m. at Hanging Rock Camp.
Sunday, Aug. 1
Terp Float Festival will be at Diamondhead Resort, featuring Nick Shoulder & Okay Crawdad, RC & the Ambers, Lily B Moonflower and more.
