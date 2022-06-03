Saturday, June 4
Joe Mack performs at Rogers Farmers' in Rogers, Arkansas Market at 8 a.m.
Tahlequah Arts & Craft Market at Tahlequah Community Building starts at 9 a.m.
Book Talk and signing with Laurie Moore-Moore at Too Fond of Books at 11 a.m.
Baptist Student Union Reunion at Northeastern State University starts at 11 a.m.
Populace Meeting of Canton of Wyldewode at Tahlequah Public Library starts at 2 p.m.
Family Art Class at Artra Flowers and Gifts starts at 6:30 p.m.
Tahlequah Community Playhouse's Penguin Project presents "Pengdemic" at First Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m.
Libby Starks & The Stray Dogs performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
RC and the Ambers perform at Ned's at 9 p.m.
Monday, June 6
Wilma Mankiller Quarter Release and Celebration starts at 10 a.m. at Cherokee National History Museum.
Tuesday, June 7
Hunter Ragland and Josh Searan perform at The Branch at 7 p.m.
Squirrelpalooza starts at at 10 a.m. at Peyton's Place.
Wednesday, June 8
Intro to Charcuterie Boards starts at 10 a.m. at Tahlequah Public Library
Toddler Tales at Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m. followed by Reading Rockstars at 11 a.m.
Friday, June 10
Come and Go Crafts at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 9:30 a.m.
Comedy Brunch at Dewain's Place starts at 3 p.m.
Alma Russ performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.
Borrowed Money performs at Cherokee Casino at 8 p.m.
Acoustic Eventing with Nic Solo at Kroner & Baer starts at 8 p.m.
Saturday, June 11
4Next7 Community Day starts at noon at Norris Park
Ragland performs at Cain's Ballroom with Blake Turner and Tyler Bird at 6 p.m.
Who Shot JR performs at Cherokee Casino at Cherokee Casino at 8 p.m.
