Saturday, March 11
Sierra Ferrell performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
Amber Watson performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
D’elegantz performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Sunday, March 12
Pool tournament at Dewain’s Place starts at 4 p.m.
Monday, March 13
Giant Bowling to take place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.
Story Walk starts at the Tahlequah Public Library at noon.
Tuesday, March 14
Baby Bookworms at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
Story Walk starts at the Tahlequah Public Library at noon.
Kyler Smith duo to perform at The Branch at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 15
Story Walk starts at the Tahlequah Public Library at noon.
Thursday, March 16
Spring Clean Crafts at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
Story Walk starts at the Tahlequah Public Library at noon.
Tweens and Teens at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 4 p.m.
Made Simply Cooking Class starts at the Tahlequah Public Library at 6 p.m.
Friday, March 17
Story Walk starts at the Tahlequah Public Library at noon.
Irish dancers to perform at the Tahlequah Public Library at 2 p.m.
Sister Stone performs at a St. Patrick’s Day party at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
The Downbeat performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 18
Parker Millsap performs with Bette Smith at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
Audio Crush performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
