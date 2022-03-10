Saturday, March 12

Yoga at Rotary starts at 10 a.m. at 108 Yoga Studio.

Josh Searan performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

Lyle Parman and Slidebar perform at Cherokee Casino at 8 p.m.

Blaine Bailey performs at the Elk Lodge at 10 p.m.

Tuesday, March 15

Baby Bookworms at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.

Pop-In at the Park at the Hulbert City Park starts at 5:30 p.m.

Patti Steel performs at The Branch at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 16

St. Patrick's Day Sip and Paint Night at Kroner & Baer starts at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 17

Teen Zone at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 4 p.m.

St. Patrick's Day Party with live music by Bear Creek Troupe starts at 6 p.m.

Brett & Terri perform at The Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.

St. Paddy's Day with The 510ers at The Branch starts at 7 p.m.

St. Patrick's Day Bash at Dewain's Place starts at 8 p.m.

Friday, March 18

Spring Break Activities: Food Chain at Three Forks Nature Center starts at 10:30 a.m.

Brett & Terri perform at The Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.

Selby Minner performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.

Austin Reece and Travis Rogers perform at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

Thru It All performs at Dewain's Place at 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 19

Women Build Day begins at 8:30 a.m. at 1213 W. Keetoowah St.

Mason Jar Revival performs at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Brock and Katie perform at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

