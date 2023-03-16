Saturday, March 18

Parker Millsap performs with Bette Smith at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.

Audio Crush performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Maddie K. performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 19

Pool tournament at Dewain’s Place starts at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, March 21

Baby Bookworms takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.

Michael Rappe Duo performs at The Branch at 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 23

The Banned Books Club starts at the Tahlequah Public Library at 6 p.m.

Lainey Wilson performs with Ben Chapman and Leah Blevins at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 24

Chickasaw Dance Troupe performs at the the Tahlequah Public Library at 4 p.m.

Elle King performs with Red Clay Strays at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.

Stone and Tumble performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.

Who Shot JR performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 25

Western Swing Rules Band performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

