Saturday, March 18
Parker Millsap performs with Bette Smith at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
Audio Crush performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Maddie K. performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Sunday, March 19
Pool tournament at Dewain’s Place starts at 4 p.m.
Tuesday, March 21
Baby Bookworms takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.
Michael Rappe Duo performs at The Branch at 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 23
The Banned Books Club starts at the Tahlequah Public Library at 6 p.m.
Lainey Wilson performs with Ben Chapman and Leah Blevins at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Friday, March 24
Chickasaw Dance Troupe performs at the the Tahlequah Public Library at 4 p.m.
Elle King performs with Red Clay Strays at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
Stone and Tumble performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.
Who Shot JR performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 25
Western Swing Rules Band performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
