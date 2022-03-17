Saturday, March 19
Women Build Day begins at 8:30 a.m. at 1213 W. Keetoowah St.
Mason Jar Revival performs at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Brock and Katie perform at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
House Party at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah starts at 8 p.m.
Tuesday, March 22
Open Mic Night with Casey West at Kroner & Baer starts at 7 p.m.
Justin Moyer performs at The Branch at 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 24
"What Can I Do About Ukraine" A conversation with Chelle starts at 10 a.m. by NSU Center for Indigenous Community Engagement. Check the Facebook page for the link.
Creative Craft Corner at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 5:30 p.m.
Vince Turner performs at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Jack and Katelyn Myers perform at Dewain's Place at 9 p.m.
Friday, March 25
Books 'n' Gab at Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
Brick Fields performs at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Dan Martin performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.
The Stand Alones perform at Dewain's Place at 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 26
Posh 'n' Coffee: Spring Forward at Tahlequah Starbucks starts at 10 a.m.
Paws to Read at Tahlequah Public Library starts at 11 a.m.
Sons of Turner performs at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Mason Jar Revival performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
