Saturday, March 25
The Vox Squadron performs at Ned’s.
Brett and Terri perform at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Western Swing Rules Band performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Whiskey Menders performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Sunday, March 26
A pool tournament at Dewain’s Place starts at 4 p.m.
Monday, March 27
Tuesday, March 28
An adult craft class at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 6 p.m.
Casey West hosts an open mic night at Kroner and Baer at 7 p.m.
Lauren Leopold performs at The Branch at 7 p.m.
Friday, March 31
David Loving performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.
Roy Weathers Band performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Lance Roark performs at Dewain’s Place at 9 p.m.
Saturday, April 1
Fleetwood X performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 9:15 p.m.
2 Minutes to Tulsa event at Cain’s Ballroom starts at 4 p.m.
