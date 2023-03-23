Saturday, March 25

The Vox Squadron performs at Ned’s.

Brett and Terri perform at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Western Swing Rules Band performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Whiskey Menders performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 26

A pool tournament at Dewain’s Place starts at 4 p.m.

An adult craft class at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 6 p.m.

Casey West hosts an open mic night at Kroner and Baer at 7 p.m.

Lauren Leopold performs at The Branch at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 31

David Loving performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.

Roy Weathers Band performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Lance Roark performs at Dewain’s Place at 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

Fleetwood X performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 9:15 p.m.

2 Minutes to Tulsa event at Cain’s Ballroom starts at 4 p.m.

