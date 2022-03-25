Saturday, March 26
Community Garden Build by Habitat for Humanity starts at 9 a.m. at First Prebyterian Church.
Posh 'n' Coffee: Spring Forward at Tahlequah Starbucks starts at 10 a.m.
Paws to Read at Tahlequah Public Library starts at 11 a.m.
Diné Women in Medicine and Healing with Dr. Farina King at the Museum of Native American History starts at 2 p.m.
Sons of Turner performs at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Joe Mack and Mark Sweeney perform at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
"iNSTRUMENTAL" performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Sunday, March 27
Pound & Pour Zumba at Dewain's Place starts at 2 p.m.
Tuesday, March 29
Spark Joy Organizing Club meets at the Tahlequah Public Library at 6 p.m.
JK & N8 perform at The Branch at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 30
Toddler Tales at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m., followed by Reading Rockstars at 11.
Let's Talk About It: "Women Making History: The 19th Amendment" book talk at the John Vaughan Library starts at 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 31
Larry Adair Lectureship, "Locked In: The Will to Survive and the Resolve to Live" with Victoria Arlen starts at 2 p.m. at the NSU Webb Building auditorium.
Building Confidence: Hard Hats and Tiaras at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 5:30 p.m.
Brett & Terri perform at The Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.
Music Bingo at Kroner & Baer starts at 7 p.m.
Friday, April 1
Crawfish Festival takes place at Kroner & Baer and starts at 5 p.m.
Oreo Blue perform at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Shawn Harrison performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.
Who Shot JR performs at Cherokee Casino, Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Saturday, April 2
Crawfish Festival at Kroner & Baer takes place at Kroner & Baer from noon to 10 p.m.
Tyler Byrd and the Flock perform at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Western Swing Rules Band performs at Cherokee Casino, Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
