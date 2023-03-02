Saturday, March 4
Bob Wills' Texas Playboys performs at Cain's Ballroom at 6 p.m.
Bryce Dicus performs with Ty Smith at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Who Shot JR performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Sunday, March 5
Pool tournament at Dewain’s Place starts at 4 p.m.
Pup performs with Joyce Manor and Pool Kids at Cain’s Ballroom at 6 p.m.
Monday, March 6
Tuesday, March 7
Baby Bookworms at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
Hunter Ragland performs at The Branch at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 8
Toddler Tales at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
Reading Rockstars at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 11 a.m.
Tahlequah Public Library to show “Pearl” at 5 p.m.
Thursday, March 9
Color Me Stress Free at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
Friday, March 10
A free comedy show at Cain’s Ballroom starts at 7 p.m.
Colton Kro and The Murder performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Joe Baxter and Lost Cause perform at The Branch at 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 11
Sierra Ferrell performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
D’elegantz performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
