Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 68F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.