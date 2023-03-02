Saturday, March 4

Bob Wills' Texas Playboys performs at Cain's Ballroom at 6 p.m.

Bryce Dicus performs with Ty Smith at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.

Who Shot JR performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 5

Pool tournament at Dewain’s Place starts at 4 p.m.

Pup performs with Joyce Manor and Pool Kids at Cain’s Ballroom at 6 p.m.

Monday, March 6

Tuesday, March 7

Baby Bookworms at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.

Hunter Ragland performs at The Branch at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8

Toddler Tales at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.

Reading Rockstars at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 11 a.m.

Tahlequah Public Library to show “Pearl” at 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 9

Color Me Stress Free at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.

Friday, March 10

A free comedy show at Cain’s Ballroom starts at 7 p.m.

Colton Kro and The Murder performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Joe Baxter and Lost Cause perform at The Branch at 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Sierra Ferrell performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.

D’elegantz performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

