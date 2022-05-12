Saturday, May 14
Katelyn performs at The Branch at noon.
Rise Up: Be the Change 2022 with Smokey & The Mirror, Carter Sampson, and The 510ers at Riverbend By the Bridge starts at 5 p.m.
Brett & Terri perform at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Domonic Roy performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
The Hi-fi Hillbillies performs at 8 p.m.
Tuesday, May 17
Baby Bookworms at Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
Acoustic Show at The Branch starts at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 18
Toddler Tales at Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m., followed by Reading Rockstarts at 11 a.m.
Mark Albertson performs at The Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 19
Teen Zone at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 4 p.m.
Blake Turner performs at The Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.
Friday, May 20
Brick Fields performs at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
BJP Live performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.
Reversing Radio performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
United Wrestling Entertainment Slam Night at Cherokee Community Building starts at 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 21
Oreo Blue performs at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Mental health Wellness and Spiritual Festival takes place at 315 E. Shawnee St. at 8 a.m.
Nikki Griffin performs at second annual EarthNote Festival at Hanging Rock Camp at 5 p.m.
White Trash Banditos performs at Ned's at 9 p.m.
