Saturday, May 14

Katelyn performs at The Branch at noon.

Rise Up: Be the Change 2022 with Smokey & The Mirror, Carter Sampson, and The 510ers at Riverbend By the Bridge starts at 5 p.m.

Brett & Terri perform at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Domonic Roy performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

The Hi-fi Hillbillies performs at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, May 17

Baby Bookworms at Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.

Acoustic Show at The Branch starts at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 18

Toddler Tales at Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m., followed by Reading Rockstarts at 11 a.m.

Mark Albertson performs at The Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 19

Teen Zone at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 4 p.m.

Blake Turner performs at The Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.

Friday, May 20

Brick Fields performs at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

BJP Live performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.

Reversing Radio performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

United Wrestling Entertainment Slam Night at Cherokee Community Building starts at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 21

Oreo Blue performs at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Mental health Wellness and Spiritual Festival takes place at 315 E. Shawnee St. at 8 a.m.

Nikki Griffin performs at second annual EarthNote Festival at Hanging Rock Camp at 5 p.m.

White Trash Banditos performs at Ned's at 9 p.m.

Trending Video