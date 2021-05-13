Friday, May 14

Captain Ledge performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.

Doc Fell performs tonight at Dewain's Place.

Mason Jar Revival will perform at 8 p.m. at Kroner and Baer.

Saturday, May 15

Joe Mack and Mark Sweeney will perform at 11:30 a.m. at The Branch.

Bike Night and karaoke will be at Dewain's Place.

Hannah & the Postman will perform at 7 p.m. at Kroner and Baer.

Sunday, May 16

Dan Martin and the American Wolf will perform at Dewain's Place.

Tuesday, May 18

Mike Rappe will perform at 7 p.m. at The Branch.

Wednesday, May 19

Karaoke will be at Dewain's Place.

Thursday, May 20

Thursday Trivia at Kroner and Baer starts at 7 p.m.

Friday, May 21

Eddie Glenn will perform at 6:30 p.m. at Tahlequah Creates Art Gallery.

David Calvert will perform at 8 p.m. at The Branch.

Saturday, May 22

Katelyn Myers will perform at noon at The Branch.

Batch's 40th birthday bash, featuring RC and the Ambers, Jack Waters & the Unemployed and Chris Blevins, will be at 7 p.m. at Tahlequah Elks Lodge.

