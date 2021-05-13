Friday, May 14
Captain Ledge performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.
Doc Fell performs tonight at Dewain's Place.
Mason Jar Revival will perform at 8 p.m. at Kroner and Baer.
Saturday, May 15
Joe Mack and Mark Sweeney will perform at 11:30 a.m. at The Branch.
Bike Night and karaoke will be at Dewain's Place.
Hannah & the Postman will perform at 7 p.m. at Kroner and Baer.
Sunday, May 16
Dan Martin and the American Wolf will perform at Dewain's Place.
Tuesday, May 18
Mike Rappe will perform at 7 p.m. at The Branch.
Wednesday, May 19
Karaoke will be at Dewain's Place.
Thursday, May 20
Thursday Trivia at Kroner and Baer starts at 7 p.m.
Friday, May 21
Eddie Glenn will perform at 6:30 p.m. at Tahlequah Creates Art Gallery.
David Calvert will perform at 8 p.m. at The Branch.
Saturday, May 22
Katelyn Myers will perform at noon at The Branch.
Batch's 40th birthday bash, featuring RC and the Ambers, Jack Waters & the Unemployed and Chris Blevins, will be at 7 p.m. at Tahlequah Elks Lodge.
