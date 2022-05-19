Saturday, May 21
Mental health Wellness and Spiritual Festival takes place at 315 E. Shawnee St. at 8 a.m.
Children's reading at Too Fond of Books starts at 11 a.m.
Nikki Griffin performs at second annual EarthNote Festival at Hanging Rock Camp at 5 p.m.
Oreo Blue performs at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Schuyler Kizzia & Company perform at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Zach Cole performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
White Trash Banditos performs at Ned's at 9 p.m.
Brock & Katie perform at Hanging Rock Camp at 9 p.m.
Sunday, May 22
Brock at Katie perform at Hanging Rock Camp at 10 p.m.
Tuesday, May 24
Improve Your Résumé Workshop at Tahlequah Public Library starts at 5 p.m.
Open Mic Night at Kroner & Baer starts at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 25
Toddler Tales at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m., followed by Reading Rockstars at 11 a.m.
Thursday, May 26
Creative Craft Corner at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 5:30 p.m.
Friday, May 27
Float Trip 2022 starts at Eagle Bluff Resort opens at 3 p.m.
Western Justice performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 28
Posh 'n Coffee starts at 10 a.m. at Starbucks.
Patty Steel performs at The Branch at noon.
Canton of Wyldewode holds its Arts and Science meeting at the Tahlequah Public Library at 4 p.m.
The Hayseed Band performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Osage County performs at Diamondhead Resort River Stage at 9 p.m.
Float Trip 2022 at Eagle Bluff runs throughout the day at Eagle Bluff Resort.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.