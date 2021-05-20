Friday, May 21

David Calvert performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.

Brandon Bethel, with Wyatt Baker, perform tonight at Dewain's Place.

Dominic Roy will perform at 8 p.m. at Kroner & Baer.

Saturday, May 22

Katelyn Myers performs at noon at The Branch.

Country Night will be at Dewain's Place.

Sunday, May 23

Free acoustic show and pool will be at Dewain's Place.

Tuesday, May 25

Nate Jones will perform at 7 p.m. at The Branch.

Wednesday, May 26

Karaoke will be at Dewain's Place.

Thursday, May 27

Thursday Trivia at Kroner and Baer starts at 7 p.m.

Friday, May 28

Scary Larry Huitt will perform at 8 p.m. at The Branch.

Saturday, May 29

Lyle Dieter will perform at noon at The Branch.

