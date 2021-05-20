Friday, May 21
David Calvert performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.
Brandon Bethel, with Wyatt Baker, perform tonight at Dewain's Place.
Dominic Roy will perform at 8 p.m. at Kroner & Baer.
Saturday, May 22
Katelyn Myers performs at noon at The Branch.
Country Night will be at Dewain's Place.
Sunday, May 23
Free acoustic show and pool will be at Dewain's Place.
Tuesday, May 25
Nate Jones will perform at 7 p.m. at The Branch.
Wednesday, May 26
Karaoke will be at Dewain's Place.
Thursday, May 27
Thursday Trivia at Kroner and Baer starts at 7 p.m.
Friday, May 28
Scary Larry Huitt will perform at 8 p.m. at The Branch.
Saturday, May 29
Lyle Dieter will perform at noon at The Branch.
