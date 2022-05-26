Saturday, May 28
Pineapple Express Paddle Adventure float trip at Sparrowhawk Camp starts at 8:30 a.m.
Posh 'n Coffee starts at 10 a.m. at Starbucks.
Patty Steel performs at The Branch at noon.
Canton of Wyldewode holds its Arts and Science meeting at the Tahlequah Public Library at 4 p.m.
Pumpkin Hollow performs at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
The Hayseed Band performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Osage County performs at Diamondhead Resort River Stage at 9 p.m.
Float Trip 2022 at Eagle Bluff runs throughout the day at Eagle Bluff Resort.
Sunday, May 29
Mason Jar Revival performs at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Monday, May 30
Downed Bikers Association hosts Memorial Day Ride, which meets at the Log Store at 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday, May 31
Rocky Mountain Puppets performs at Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
JK & N8 perform at The Branch at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 1
Toddler Tales at Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m., followed by Reading Rockstars at 11 a.m.
Thursday, June 2
Teen’s summer reading program presents science museum Oklahoma’s Shark Attack program.
Friday, June 3
Come and Go Crafts and Tahlequah Public Library starts at 9:30 a.m.
Tahlequah Community Playhouse’s Penguin Project presents “Pengdemic” at First Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m.
Backroads Band performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Saturday, June 4
Book Talk and signing with Laurie Moore-Moore at Too Fond of Books at 11 a.m.
Tahlequah Community Playhouse’s Penguin Project presents “Pengdemic” at First Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m.
Libby Sparks & The Stray Dogs performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
