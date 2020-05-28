Friday, May 29

Cory Lee plays at 7 p.m. at Kroner & Baer Pub, 200 N. Muskogee Ave.

Rackensack plays at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village, 19725 W. Cookson Bend Road.

The Vox Squadron play at 9 p.m. at The Gravel Bar & Grill, Diamondhead Resort.

DocFell & Co. play at 9:30 p.m. at Dewain's Place, 303 S. Water Ave.

Saturday, May 30

Wanda Watson plays at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village, 19725 W. Cookson Bend Road.

Joe Baxter, Marco Tello, and Gypsy Twang play at 8:30 p.m. at The Blue Doors at Lake Tenkiller.

Randy Crouch with Flying Horse play at 9 p.m. on the Diamondhead Resort campground stage.

Wednesday, June 3

Corn hole competition begins at 9:15 p.m. at Dewain's Place.

Thursday, June 4

Harley Hamm and friends play at 6 p.m. at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, Muskogee.

Scary Larry Huitt hosts Open Mic & Jam Night at 6 p.m. at Muskogee Brewing Company.

Live music begins at 6 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.

