Saturday, May 7

Clay Grant performs at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.

Tahlequah Cars and Coffee starts at Burger King runs from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

Graduation Cookout at Norris Park starts at 2:30 p.m.

Borrowed Money performs at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 10

Open Mic Night at Kroner & Baer starts at 7 p.m.

Dan Martin performs at The Branch at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 11

Barton & Sweeney perform at The Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 12

Pearson Brothers perfrom at The Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.

Music Bingo at Kroner & Baer starts at 7 p.m.

Friday, May 13

Brett & Terri perform at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Derrick Jordan performs at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.

Oklahoma Wildlife performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.

The Reckoning performs at Dewain's Place at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 14

Domonic Roy performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

Rise Up: Be the Change 2022 with Smokey & The Mirror, Carter Sampson, and The 510ers at Riverbend By the Bridge starts at 5 p.m.

