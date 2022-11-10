Saturday, Nov. 12
David Loving performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
The Floozies perform with Cloudchord and Recycled Funk at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Derryl Perry performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 13
Dewain’s First Annual Chili Cook Off at Dewain’s Place starts at 2 p.m.
Pokey Lafarge performs with Hot Club of Cowtown at Cain’s Ballroom at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Baby Bookworms at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
Chelsea Cutler performs with Ayokay at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
Lyle Deiter performs at the Branch at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Toddler Tales at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 11 a.m.
Reading Rockstars at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 11 a.m.
Thursday, Nov. 17
Tweens and Teens at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 4 p.m.
The Made Simply Cooking Class at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 6 p.m.
Hari Kondabolu performs with Jessica Watkins and Ashlyn Benson at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 18
Code Your Name event at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 2:30 p.m.
Carter Combs performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
Cody Canada & the Departed performs with Them Dirty Roses and Waves at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Tim Gilliam performs at the Branch at 8 p.m.
Western Swing Rules Band performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Framing for House Class at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 2:30 p.m.
Selby Minner performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
Jon Wolfe performs with Cody Hibbard at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Empire performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
