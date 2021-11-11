Saturday, Nov. 13
Patti Steel performs at The Branch at noon.
Farina King and Patricia Loughlin give This Land is Herland book talk and author signing at Too Fond of Books at 2 p.m.
El Vaquero celebrates their second anniversary with live music at 5 p.m.
A fiction reading by NSU professor Christopher Murphy "Burning All the Time" at Litarti Press Comics & Novels in Oklahoma City at 7 p.m.
Tyler Byrd performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Nick Gusman & The Coyotes w/ RC Edwards performs at Ned's at 9 p.m.
Karaoke with DJ Shawn Solo at 9 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 14
Friendsgiving at Dewain's Place at 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
Dr. Isabel Baker Memorial lectureship in Women's Studies with Dr. Farina King in Webb Auditorium, NSU at 5:30 p.m.
Open Mic Night at The Branch at 8 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 18
Creative Craft Corner: Terracotta scarecrows at the Tahlequah Public Library at 5:30 p.m.
Ladies Night Out in Downtown Tahlequah from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Amber Watson performs at Kroner & Baer at 6 p.m.
The Purge performs at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.