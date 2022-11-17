Saturday, Nov. 19

Yoga at Kroner takes place at Kroner and Baer at 10 a.m.

Framing for House Class at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 2:30 p.m.

Selby Minner performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.

Jon Wolfe performs with Cody Hibbard at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.

Empire performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Carter Combs performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20

Scotch Doubles Tournament at Dewain’s Place at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Make Your Own Volcano Slime event at the Tahlequah Public Library at 1:30 p.m.

Brian Bielanski performs at the Branch at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Micheal Rappe and Friends performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.

Steve and James perform at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25

Stone Gate Fence performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.

Jason Boland and the Stragglers perform with Tanner Usrey at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.

Oklahoma Wildlife performs at the Branch at 8 p.m.

Colton Kro and the Murder performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Mason Jar performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.

Cancer Sucks concert with Texas Hippie Coalition and Aranda at Cain’s Ballroom at 6 p.m.

Reversing Radio performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

