Saturday, Nov. 19
Yoga at Kroner takes place at Kroner and Baer at 10 a.m.
Framing for House Class at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 2:30 p.m.
Selby Minner performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
Jon Wolfe performs with Cody Hibbard at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Empire performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Carter Combs performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 20
Scotch Doubles Tournament at Dewain’s Place at 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Make Your Own Volcano Slime event at the Tahlequah Public Library at 1:30 p.m.
Brian Bielanski performs at the Branch at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Micheal Rappe and Friends performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
Steve and James perform at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 25
Stone Gate Fence performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
Jason Boland and the Stragglers perform with Tanner Usrey at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Oklahoma Wildlife performs at the Branch at 8 p.m.
Colton Kro and the Murder performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Mason Jar performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
Cancer Sucks concert with Texas Hippie Coalition and Aranda at Cain’s Ballroom at 6 p.m.
Reversing Radio performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
