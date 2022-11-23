Saturday, Nov. 26

Mason Jar performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.

Cancer Sucks concert with Texas Hippie Coalition and Aranda at Cain's Ballroom at 6 p.m.

Reversing Radio performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Lights on Seminary Hall 2022 takes place at Seminary Hall at 5:30 p.m.

Dan Martin performs at the Branch at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Toddler Tales at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 11 a.m.

Reading Rockstars at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 11 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 1

"A Bad Year for Tomatoes" production takes place at the NSU Playhouse at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2

Brice Dicus & the Mercenaries play at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah, 8 p.m.

Trey Knepp performs at the Branch at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3

The Downbeat performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Nick Gusman and the Coyotes performs at 9 p.m.

