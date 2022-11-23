Saturday, Nov. 26
Mason Jar performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
Cancer Sucks concert with Texas Hippie Coalition and Aranda at Cain's Ballroom at 6 p.m.
Reversing Radio performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Lights on Seminary Hall 2022 takes place at Seminary Hall at 5:30 p.m.
Dan Martin performs at the Branch at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Toddler Tales at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 11 a.m.
Reading Rockstars at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 11 a.m.
Thursday, Dec. 1
"A Bad Year for Tomatoes" production takes place at the NSU Playhouse at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2
Brice Dicus & the Mercenaries play at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah, 8 p.m.
Trey Knepp performs at the Branch at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 3
The Downbeat performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Nick Gusman and the Coyotes performs at 9 p.m.
