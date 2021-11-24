Saturday, Nov. 27
Dominic Roy performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Wreath & Wine at Sequoyah takes place at Sequoyah State park at 6 p.m.
Nate Jones at JK perform at The Branch at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Letters to Santa takes place at Town Creek Mercantile at 10:30 a.m.
Thursday, Dec. 2
Trivia Night takes place at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.
Thru It All headlines EP release show for "Irrelevant" at Dewain's Place. Jason Coffelt, Wolf Ugle, and 510ers will also perform. The show starts at 9 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 3
Victorian Christmas takes place at the Thompson House from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Downtown community Christmas Tree lighting takes place at Norris Park at 5:30 p.m.
Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce presents Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. in Downtown Tahlequah.
Dan Martin performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.
Cory Lee performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Holiday Event takes place at Ramos TaeKwonDo at 8 a.m.
Sixth Tahlequah Christmas Bazaar takes place at 908 S. College Ave. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cookie Stroll on Main takes place in Downtown Tahlequah from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Victorian Christmas takes place at the Thompson House from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Marian Turner performs at The Branch at noon.
No Shave November beard competition at Dewain's Place at 4 p.m.
Dance Recital by NSU Impressions Dance Company starts at 4:30 p.m.
Studio House Project performs at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.
The Music Room Tahlequah Frozen Revival Recital at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
