Saturday, Nov. 5
Yoga at Kroner and Baer starts at 10 a.m.
SkasdiCon takes place at the University Center Ballroom at Northeastern State University at 10 a.m.
Gusto Dave Jackson performs at the Branch at noon.
Ninth annual Rock-N-Folk-N Chili Cook Off at Cain’s Ballroom at 5:30 p.m.
Dan Martin and Gene Williams perform at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
The Roy Weathers Band performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Cory Lee performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Lance Roark Band performs at Dewain’s Place at 9 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 6
Bad Suns performs with Last Dinosaurs and Quarters of Change at Cain’s Ballroom at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Baby Bookworms at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
“Make Your Own Christmas Centerpiece” event at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 6 p.m.
The Holistix perform at the Branch at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Toddler Tales at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 11 a.m.
Reading Rockstars at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 11 a.m.
Thursday, Nov. 10
“Color Me Stress Free” event at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 9 a.m.
DIY Native American Pinch Pots event at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 5 p.m.
Girl Talk performs with Jabee at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 11
The Holistix perform at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
Class of 2022 induction ceremony and concert at the Muskogee Civic Center at 7 p.m.
Josh Meloy performs with Mason Lively, Gannon Fremin, and CCREV at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.
David Loving performs at the Branch at 8 p.m.
Borrowed Money performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
David Loving performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
The Floozies performs with Cloudchord and Recycled Funk at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Derryl Perry performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.