Saturday, Nov. 6
The Autumn Brunch takes place at 1501 N. Grand Ave. at 9:30 a.m.
Tim Gilliam performs at The Branch at noon.
Brandon Wagnon gives a book talk at Too Fond of Books at 2 p.m.
Jordan 'Jay-I' will host her first comedy showcase at 6 p.m.
Oklahoma Wildliife performs at Jincy’s Kitchen at 6 p.m.
Sons of Turner perform at the Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.
Karaoke with DJ Shawn Solo at 9 p.m.
Cynthia Rauch performs at Kroner & Baer, TBA.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Sean Harrison performs at The Branch at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Open Mic Night at 8 p.m. at The Branch.
Thursday, Nov. 11
Trivia Night takes place at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.
Veterans Day Parade takes place in Downtown Tahlequah at 11 a.m.
Friday, Nov. 12
Boone Mendenhall Band performs at Dewain's Place at 9:30 p.m.
Ahna Jennings performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Patti Steel performs at The Branch at noon.
Farina King and Patricia Loughlin give This Land is Herland book talk and author signing at Too Fond of Books at 2 p.m.
El Vaquero celebrates their second anniversary with live music at 5 p.m.
Nick Gusman & The Coyotes w/ RC Edwards performs at Ned's at 9 p.m.
Karaoke with DJ Shawn Solo at 9 p.m.
