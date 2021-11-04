Saturday, Nov. 6

The Autumn Brunch takes place at 1501 N. Grand Ave. at 9:30 a.m.

Tim Gilliam performs at The Branch at noon.

Brandon Wagnon gives a book talk at Too Fond of Books at 2 p.m.

Jordan 'Jay-I' will host her first comedy showcase at 6 p.m.

Oklahoma Wildliife performs at Jincy’s Kitchen at 6 p.m.

Sons of Turner perform at the Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.

Karaoke with DJ Shawn Solo at 9 p.m.

Cynthia Rauch performs at Kroner & Baer, TBA.

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Sean Harrison performs at The Branch at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Open Mic Night at 8 p.m. at The Branch.

Thursday, Nov. 11

Trivia Night takes place at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.

Veterans Day Parade takes place in Downtown Tahlequah at 11 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 12

Boone Mendenhall Band performs at Dewain's Place at 9:30 p.m.

Ahna Jennings performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Patti Steel performs at The Branch at noon.

Farina King and Patricia Loughlin give This Land is Herland book talk and author signing at Too Fond of Books at 2 p.m.

El Vaquero celebrates their second anniversary with live music at 5 p.m.

Nick Gusman & The Coyotes w/ RC Edwards performs at Ned's at 9 p.m.

Karaoke with DJ Shawn Solo at 9 p.m.

