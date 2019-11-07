Friday, Nov. 8
Toddler Tales begins at 10 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave.
Books and Gab Book Club meets at 10 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Reading Rockstars begins at 11 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Drop-In Tie-Dye runs 11 a.m.-6 p.m. in Tahlequah Creates, 215 N. Muskogee Ave.
Blake Turner plays at 6 p.m. in Los Ranchos at Sycamore Springs Arena, 12754 S. 443 Road.
Midnight Ride Band plays at 7 p.m. in the Tahlequah Seniors Center, 230 E. First St.
"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center.
Captain Ledge plays at 8 p.m. in The Branch, 505 N. Muskogee Ave.
Justin Colvard plays at 8 p.m. in Kroner & Baer Pub, 200 N. Muskogee Ave.
Prince Albert & the Royal Knights play at 9 p.m. in 3 Rivers Tavern, Cherokee Casino Fort Gibson.
nighTTrain plays at 9 p.m. in Ancient Oak Tavern, Cherokee Casino Tahlequah.
Meandering Orange and Jack Myers play at 9:30 p.m. in Dewain's Place, 303 S. Water Ave.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Veterans Day Parade begins at 11 a.m. in downtown Tahlequah.
Video Game Day runs noon to 4 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center.
Adam Miller plays at 8 p.m. in The Branch.
Larry Huitt plays at 8 p.m. in Kroner & Baer Pub.
Empire plays at 9 p.m. in 3 Rivers Tavern, Cherokee Casino Fort Gibson.
George Brothers play at 9 p.m. in Ancient Oak Tavern, Cherokee Casino Tahlequah.
Karaoke begins at 9 p.m. in Dewain's Place.
Sunday, Nov. 10
"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" begins at 2 p.m. in the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center.
University of Kentucky Faculty Brass Quintet perform at 7:30 p.m. in the NSU Jazz Lab, 315 N. Muskogee Ave.
Dan Martin plays at 7:30 p.m. at Dewain's Place.
Monday, Nov. 11
Mahjong games begin at 2 p.m. in the Tahlequah Public Library.
Bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. in the VFW building, 128 E. Choctaw St.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Baby Bookworms begins at 10 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Memoir Writing Group meets at 10 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Tahlequah Creative Threads meet at 5 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Teen Baking Cook-Off begins at 5:30 p.m. in Hulbert Community Library.
Open Mic Night begins at 10 p.m. in Ned's.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Chess Group meets at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Acrylics Deep Pour Class begins at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Creates.
Mixed Minds Book Club meets at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Trumpet Studio Recital begins at 7 p.m. in the NSU Center for the Performing Arts.
Live Event Trivia begins at 7 p.m. at Ned's, 316 N. Muskogee Ave.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Quilting B's sew together 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Cookson United Methodist Church.
Story Time begins at 3:30 p.m. in Hulbert Community Library.
Friends of the Library meet at 4:30 p.m. in Hulbert Community Library.
Storytelling with Gayle Ross begins at 6 p.m. in the Zoe Davis House, 314 Goingsnake St.
Jazz Ensemble concert begins at 7 p.m. in the NSU Jazz Lab, 315 N. Muskogee Ave.
Karaoke begins at 10 p.m. in Ned's, 316 N. Muskogee Ave.
