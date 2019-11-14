Friday, Nov. 15
Toddler Tales begins at 10 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave.
Reading Rockstars begins at 11 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Drop-In Tie-Dye runs 11 a.m.-6 p.m. in Tahlequah Creates, 215 N. Muskogee Ave.
Student mixed recital begins at 12:05 p.m. in the NSU Center for the Performing Arts.
Pallet knife painting begins at 6 p.m. in Dena's Art Den, 108 S. Muskogee Ave.
Micaila Shea plays at 6 p.m. in Los Ranchos at Sycamore Springs Arena, 12754 S. 443 Road.
Allen Ogilvie plays at 6:30 p.m. in Tahlequah Creates, 215 N. Muskogee Ave.
"The Wizard of Oz" begins at 7 p.m. in the Tahlequah Schools Performing Arts Center, 591 Pendleton St.
Midnight Ride Band plays at 7 p.m. in the Tahlequah Seniors Center, 230 E. First St.
KD Scruggs And Blake Dean Senior Student Exhibition reception begins at 7 p.m. in NSU Art Gallery, 232 N. Muskogee Ave.
"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center.
Tanglewood plays at 8 p.m. in The Branch, 505 N. Muskogee Ave.
Rod Robertson plays at 9 p.m. in 3 Rivers Tavern, Cherokee Casino Fort Gibson.
Jesse Joice plays at 9 p.m. in Ancient Oak Tavern, Cherokee Casino Tahlequah.
Ahna Jennings and Calamity Heart play at 10 p.m. in Dewain's Place, 303 S. Water Ave.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Tahlequah Writers meet at 1p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Tahlequah's Got Talent begins at 3 p.m. in the NSU Webb Auditorium.
A Gospel Jam Session begins at 6 p.m. at D.D. Etchieson Indian United Methodist Church, 412 W. Seneca St.
Brett & Terri play at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village.
"The Wizard of Oz" begins at 7 p.m. in the Tahlequah Schools Performing Arts Center, 591 Pendleton St.
"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center.
Steve Hamby plays at 8 p.m. in The Branch.
Lacy Crittenden plays at 8:30 p.m. in Kroner & Baer Pub.
Brent Giddens performs as Elvis beginning at 9 p.m. in 3 Rivers Tavern, Cherokee Casino Fort Gibson.
Derryl Perry plays at 9 p.m. in Ancient Oak Tavern, Cherokee Casino Tahlequah.
Karaoke begins at 9 p.m. in Dewain's Place.
Sunday, Nov. 17
"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" begins at 2 p.m. in the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center.
Lindsey Richmond gives a voice recital at 3 p.m. in the NSU Center for the Performing Arts.
Jake Marlin plays at 7:30 p.m. at Dewain's Place.
Monday, Nov. 18
Diwali Celebration begins at 1:30 p.m. at the NSU Second Century Square.
Mahjong games begin at 2 p.m. in the Tahlequah Public Library.
Language Exchange Night begins at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. in the VFW building, 128 E. Choctaw St.
Woodwind recital begins at 7 p.m. in NSU Center for the Performing Arts.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Baby Bookworms begins at 10 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Memoir Writing Group meets at 10 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Tahlequah Creative Threads meet at 5 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Open Mic Night begins at 10 p.m. in Ned's.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Chess Group meets at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Assemblage class begins at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Creates.
Mixed Minds Book Club meets at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Live Event Trivia begins at 7 p.m. at Ned's, 316 N. Muskogee Ave.
"She Kills Monsters" begins at 7:30 p.m. in NSU Playhouse, 300 N. Muskogee Ave.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Quilting B's sew together 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Cookson United Methodist Church.
Teen Zone cooking program begins at 4 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Craft Supply Swap begins at 5 p.m. in Hulbert Community Library.
Ladies Night Out begins at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Tahlequah.
Doc Fell and Joe Baxter play at 7 p.m. at Kroner & Baer Pub, 200 N. Muskogee Ave.
NSU Wind Ensemble concert begins at 7 p.m. in NSU Center for the Performing Arts.
"She Kills Monsters" begins at 7:30 p.m. in NSU Playhouse, 300 N. Muskogee Ave.
Karaoke begins at 10 p.m. in Ned's, 316 N. Muskogee Ave.
