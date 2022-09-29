Saturday, Oct. 1
Yoga to take place at Kroner and Baer at 10 a.m.
Wes Combs performs at the Branch at noon.
The Wild Card Band performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
Cole Swindell performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
Reversing Radio performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Baby Bookworms at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
Hunter Ragland and Josh Sieran perform at the Branch at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Toddler Tales at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
Reading Rockstars at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 11 a.m.
The Buzz Brothers perform at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
Big Head Todd and the Monsters perform at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6
“Black Book” dramedy to take place at the NSU Playhouse at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
The Great American Wolf performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
“Black Book” dramedy to take place at the NSU Playhouse at 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma Wildlife performs at the Branch at 8 p.m.
Boone Mendenhall & War Horse performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Mike Oregano performs at the Branch at noon.
Larry Huitt performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
Empire performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
