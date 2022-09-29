Saturday, Oct. 1

Yoga to take place at Kroner and Baer at 10 a.m.

Wes Combs performs at the Branch at noon.

The Wild Card Band performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.

Cole Swindell performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.

Reversing Radio performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Baby Bookworms at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.

Hunter Ragland and Josh Sieran perform at the Branch at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Toddler Tales at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.

Reading Rockstars at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 11 a.m.

The Buzz Brothers perform at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.

Big Head Todd and the Monsters perform at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6

“Black Book” dramedy to take place at the NSU Playhouse at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

The Great American Wolf performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.

“Black Book” dramedy to take place at the NSU Playhouse at 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma Wildlife performs at the Branch at 8 p.m.

Boone Mendenhall & War Horse performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Mike Oregano performs at the Branch at noon.

Larry Huitt performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.

Empire performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video