Saturday, Oct. 15

Oktoberfest at Kroner & Baer takes place.

Jackie Darlene performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.

Cornhole tournament at Dewain's Place starts at 7 p.m.

The Downbeat performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Burnt Cabin hosts a kids Halloween party at 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 17

Marcus Mumford performs at Cain's Ballroom at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Baby Bookworms at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.

Lyle Deiter performs at the Branch at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Toddler Tales at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.

Reading Rockstars at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 11 a.m.

TRIO performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.

Cornhole tournament to take place at Kroner and Baer at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Made Simply Cooking Class at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 6 p.m.

Amanda Watson hosts a paint night at Kroner and Baer at 7 p.m.

Pecos and the Rooftops perform with Dylan Wheeler at Cain's Ballroom at 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21

Gypsy Twang performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.

Melvins performs at Cain's Ballroom at 7 p.m.

Constant Battle performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Larry Huitt performs at the Branch at 8 p.m.

Lance Roark performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Burnt Cabin hosts an adult Halloween party at 5 p.m..

Oklahoma Wildlife performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.

Stoney Larue performs with Bo Phillips at Cain's Ballroom at 7 p.m.

Derrick Jordan performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.

Three Chord Justice performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

A drag show at Ned's takes place at 9 p.m.

