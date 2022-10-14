Saturday, Oct. 15
Oktoberfest at Kroner & Baer takes place.
Jackie Darlene performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
Cornhole tournament at Dewain's Place starts at 7 p.m.
The Downbeat performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Burnt Cabin hosts a kids Halloween party at 5:30 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 17
Marcus Mumford performs at Cain's Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Baby Bookworms at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
Lyle Deiter performs at the Branch at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Toddler Tales at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
Reading Rockstars at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 11 a.m.
TRIO performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
Cornhole tournament to take place at Kroner and Baer at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Made Simply Cooking Class at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 6 p.m.
Amanda Watson hosts a paint night at Kroner and Baer at 7 p.m.
Pecos and the Rooftops perform with Dylan Wheeler at Cain's Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 21
Gypsy Twang performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
Melvins performs at Cain's Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Constant Battle performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Larry Huitt performs at the Branch at 8 p.m.
Lance Roark performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Burnt Cabin hosts an adult Halloween party at 5 p.m..
Oklahoma Wildlife performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
Stoney Larue performs with Bo Phillips at Cain's Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Derrick Jordan performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Three Chord Justice performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
A drag show at Ned's takes place at 9 p.m.
