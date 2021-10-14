Saturday, Oct. 16

OksWagen takes place by Norris Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a beer garden by Kroner & Baer.

Oktoberfest runs at Kroner & Baer from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Children's reading at Too Fond of Books at 11 a.m.

Tim Gilliam performs at The Branch at noon.

Oklahoma Wildlife performs at Rockin R Farms at 3 p.m.

Beast Feast takes place at Hanging Rock at 6 p.m. R.S.V.P. at 918-955-7990.

University Singers Concert takes place at NSU Center for the Performing Arts at 7 p.m.

Karaoke with DJ Shawn Solo with a costume party at 8 p.m.

Borrowed $ performs at Cherokee Casino at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 17

Dewain's Place presents Acoustic Sunday, featuring Dan and the Great American Wolf at 9 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 18

Game night takes place at Dewain's Place at 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Water color Painting course takes place at Tahlequah Creates at 6:30 p.m.

Dan Martin performs at The Branch at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Open Mic Night at The Branch starts at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21

Moccasins with Matt takes place at Cherokee Arts Center & Spider Gallery at 2 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22

Art to Go at the Tahlequah Public Library at noon.

Tony Stevens performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

Juliana Hale performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Juliana Hale performs at The Branch at noon.

Chris Matthews performs at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.

Costume party at Dewain's Place at 8 p.m.

Fall Craft Fair takes place at Whimsy House of Beads from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

