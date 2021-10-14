Saturday, Oct. 16
OksWagen takes place by Norris Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a beer garden by Kroner & Baer.
Oktoberfest runs at Kroner & Baer from 11 a.m. to midnight.
Children's reading at Too Fond of Books at 11 a.m.
Tim Gilliam performs at The Branch at noon.
Oklahoma Wildlife performs at Rockin R Farms at 3 p.m.
Beast Feast takes place at Hanging Rock at 6 p.m. R.S.V.P. at 918-955-7990.
University Singers Concert takes place at NSU Center for the Performing Arts at 7 p.m.
Karaoke with DJ Shawn Solo with a costume party at 8 p.m.
Borrowed $ performs at Cherokee Casino at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 17
Dewain's Place presents Acoustic Sunday, featuring Dan and the Great American Wolf at 9 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 18
Game night takes place at Dewain's Place at 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Water color Painting course takes place at Tahlequah Creates at 6:30 p.m.
Dan Martin performs at The Branch at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Open Mic Night at The Branch starts at 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 21
Moccasins with Matt takes place at Cherokee Arts Center & Spider Gallery at 2 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 22
Art to Go at the Tahlequah Public Library at noon.
Tony Stevens performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Juliana Hale performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Juliana Hale performs at The Branch at noon.
Chris Matthews performs at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.
Costume party at Dewain's Place at 8 p.m.
Fall Craft Fair takes place at Whimsy House of Beads from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
