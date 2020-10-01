Friday, Oct. 2
Autumn Ragland plays at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village, 19725 W. Cookson Bend Road.
Friday Night Magic begins at 7 p.m. at Start, 120 N. Muskogee Ave.
Hannah Fell and Carter Combs play at 8 p.m. in The Branch, 505 N. Muskogee Ave.
Chris Blevins plays at 8 p.m. in Kroner & Baer Pub, 200 N. Muskogee Ave.
Brett Giddens plays at 9 p.m. at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah, 3307 Seven Clans Ave.
Brett & Terri play at 9 p.m. in Cherokee Casino Fort Gibson.
Boone Mendenhall plays at 9:30 p.m. at Dewain’s Place, 303 S. Water Ave.
Saturday, Oct. 3
Poker Run Through the Foothills registration runs 10 a.m. to noon at American Legion Post 135runs noon to 10 p.m. at Burnt Cabin Marina.
Fortnite Single Elimination Tournament begins at 11 a.m. at Start.
Sam Cox plays at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Seventh Day Slumber performs at 7 p.m. at New Life Worship Center, 16818 Highway 82.
The Whiskey Gingers play at :30 p.m. at Blue Doors at Tenkiller, Gore.
Ryan Dirteater's PBR Mechanical Bull Rodeo begins at 8 p.m. at Tahlequah Elks Lodge No. 2601, 109 W. Willis Road. Pumpkin Hollow Band plays.
Blaine Bailey plays at 9 p.m. in Cherokee Casino Fort Gibson.
Morgan Squared plays at 9 p.m. at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah,
Sunday, Oct. 4
Magic: The Gathering event begins at 6 p.m. at Start.
Sam Cox plays at 6 p.m. at Dewain's Place.
Monday, Oct. 5
Anime Mondays begins at 4:30 p.m. at Start, 120 N. Muskogee Ave.
Open mic begins at 9:30 p.m. at Dewain's Place.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Landon Walker plays at 6 p.m. in The Branch.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
virtual program begins at noon on www.facebook.com/TahlequahPublicLibrary.
Live music begins at 6 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Magic: The Gathering community meets at 7 p.m. at Start.
