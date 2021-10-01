Saturday, Oct. 2
Okie Jeep Jam takes place from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Hatbox Field in Muskogee.
Hannah Renell performs at The Branch at noon.
Mike and Alisa's wedding reception at Dewain's Place at 5 p.m. Bring cans for their annual food drive.
Tommy Nolen performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Okie Jeep Jam takes place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hatbox Field in Muskogee.
Dewain's Place presents Acoustic Sunday, featuring Dan and the Great American Wolf at 9 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 4
Game night takes place at Dewain's Place at 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Hunter Ragland and Josh Searan perform at The Branch at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Open Mic Night at The Branch starts at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Trivia Night takes place at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.
David Calvert, Eddie Lienhart, and Jeff Jones perform at Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame at 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 8
Lance Roark and Amber Watson perform at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.
The Three Fs with Joe Mack and the 510ers perform an outdoor Oktoberfest-themed show at The Branch at 7 p.m.
Rod Robertson Band performs at Dewain's Place at 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Michael Rappe performs at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.
Scott Lawrence and Dennis Tibbits perform at The Branch at noon.
Karaoke takes place at Dewain's Place featuring DJ Shawn Solo.
