Saturday, Oct. 2

Okie Jeep Jam takes place from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Hatbox Field in Muskogee.

Hannah Renell performs at The Branch at noon.

Mike and Alisa's wedding reception at Dewain's Place at 5 p.m. Bring cans for their annual food drive.

Tommy Nolen performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 3

Okie Jeep Jam takes place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hatbox Field in Muskogee.

Dewain's Place presents Acoustic Sunday, featuring Dan and the Great American Wolf at 9 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 4

Game night takes place at Dewain's Place at 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Hunter Ragland and Josh Searan perform at The Branch at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Open Mic Night at The Branch starts at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 7

Trivia Night takes place at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.

David Calvert, Eddie Lienhart, and Jeff Jones perform at Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame at 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8

Lance Roark and Amber Watson perform at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.

The Three Fs with Joe Mack and the 510ers perform an outdoor Oktoberfest-themed show at The Branch at 7 p.m.

Rod Robertson Band performs at Dewain's Place at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Michael Rappe performs at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.

Scott Lawrence and Dennis Tibbits perform at The Branch at noon.

Karaoke takes place at Dewain's Place featuring DJ Shawn Solo.

