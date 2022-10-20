Saturday, Oct. 22
Burnt Cabin hosts an adult Halloween party at 5 p.m..
Oklahoma Wildlife performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
Stoney Larue performs with Bo Phillips at Cain's Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Derrick Jordan performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Three Chord Justice performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
A drag show at Ned's takes place at 9 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 23
Monica Taylor and Travis Fite perform at Cain’s Ballroom at 11 a.m.
Highly Suspect performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Omar Apollo performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:45 p.m.
Casey West hosts open mic at Kroner and Baer at 7 p.m.
Tim Gilliam performs at the Branch at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Toddler Tales at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
Reading Rockstars at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 11 a.m.
The Holistix perform at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
Gogol Bordello performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
A game of cornhole at Kroner and Baer starts at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
The Banned Book Club meets at the Tahlequah Public Library at 6 p.m.
Trivia at Kroner and Baer starts at 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 28
Zombie Halloween Party takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 4 p.m.
George and Linda Barton perform at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
Tyler Smith performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Zach Pack performs at the Branch at 8 p.m.
Western Swing Rules Band performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Derik Jordan performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
A Halloween party with live music at the Deck at Cookson Village starts at 7 p.m.
The Side Gig performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Who Shot JR performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
