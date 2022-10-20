Saturday, Oct. 22

Burnt Cabin hosts an adult Halloween party at 5 p.m..

Oklahoma Wildlife performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.

Stoney Larue performs with Bo Phillips at Cain's Ballroom at 7 p.m.

Derrick Jordan performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.

Three Chord Justice performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

A drag show at Ned's takes place at 9 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23

Monica Taylor and Travis Fite perform at Cain’s Ballroom at 11 a.m.

Highly Suspect performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Omar Apollo performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:45 p.m.

Casey West hosts open mic at Kroner and Baer at 7 p.m.

Tim Gilliam performs at the Branch at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Toddler Tales at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.

Reading Rockstars at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 11 a.m.

The Holistix perform at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.

Gogol Bordello performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.

A game of cornhole at Kroner and Baer starts at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

The Banned Book Club meets at the Tahlequah Public Library at 6 p.m.

Trivia at Kroner and Baer starts at 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28

Zombie Halloween Party takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 4 p.m.

George and Linda Barton perform at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.

Tyler Smith performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.

Zach Pack performs at the Branch at 8 p.m.

Western Swing Rules Band performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Derik Jordan performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.

A Halloween party with live music at the Deck at Cookson Village starts at 7 p.m.

The Side Gig performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.

Who Shot JR performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

