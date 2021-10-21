Saturday, Oct. 23
Fall Craft Fair takes place at Whimsy House of Beads from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Juliana Hale performs at The Branch at noon.
Scott and Leigh Mathews to perform at Rockin R Farms at 3 p.m.
Matt Thompson performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
BC and the Big Rid to perform at Dewain's Place at 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 24
Dewain's Place presents Acoustic Sunday, featuring Dan and the Great American Wolf at 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
JK & N8 perform at The Branch at 8 p.m.
Open Mic Night with Casey West at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Open Mic Night at The Branch starts at 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Creative Craft Corner at the Tahlequah Public Library at 5:30 p.m.
Open Mic Niight takes place at The Branch at 8 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 29
Tanglewood performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.
The Three Fs perform at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
RC and the Ambers to perform at Dewain's Place at 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Halloween party takes place at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Ahna Jennings performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
DJ Shawn Solo to perform at Dewain's Place at 9:30 for their Halloween party
