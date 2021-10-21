Saturday, Oct. 23

Fall Craft Fair takes place at Whimsy House of Beads from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Juliana Hale performs at The Branch at noon.

Scott and Leigh Mathews to perform at Rockin R Farms at 3 p.m.

Matt Thompson performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

BC and the Big Rid to perform at Dewain's Place at 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24

Dewain's Place presents Acoustic Sunday, featuring Dan and the Great American Wolf at 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

JK & N8 perform at The Branch at 8 p.m.

Open Mic Night with Casey West at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Open Mic Night at The Branch starts at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Creative Craft Corner at the Tahlequah Public Library at 5:30 p.m.

Open Mic Niight takes place at The Branch at 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29

Tanglewood performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.

The Three Fs perform at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

RC and the Ambers to perform at Dewain's Place at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Halloween party takes place at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Ahna Jennings performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

DJ Shawn Solo to perform at Dewain's Place at 9:30 for their Halloween party

