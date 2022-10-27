Saturday, Oct. 29
The first annual Tahl-Lo-Ween Scavenger Hunt starts at Norris Park at 5 p.m.
Derik Jordan performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
A Halloween party with live music at the Deck at Cookson Village starts at 7 p.m.
The Side Gig performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Who Shot JR performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
A Halloween party and fourth anniversary celebration takes place at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Dewain’s Halloween Bash at Dewain’s Place starts at 9 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Dayglow performs with Ritt Momney at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 31
A trick-or-treating event in front of Bank of Cherokee County and Harbor Freight at 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Hunter Ragland and Josh Sieran perform at the Branch at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Awolnation performs with Badflower and The Mysterines at Cain’s Ballroom at 6 :30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 3
John Fullbright performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
Northeastern State University Drama performs “Jack Absolute Flies Again” at NSU Playhouse at 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 4
Stone & Tumble perform at the Branch at 8 p.m.
Libby Starks performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 5
Ninth annual Rock-N-Folk-N Chili Cook Off at Cain’s Ballroom at 5:30 p.m.
The Roy Weathers Band performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
SkasdiCon takes place at the University Center Ballroom at Northeastern State University at 10 a.m.
