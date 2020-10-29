Friday, Oct. 30
Halloween Block Party runs 2-4 p.m. at City Hall, 111 S. Cherokee Ave.
The United Keetoowah Band fall health and safety fair and drive-thru trunk-or-treat runs 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the UKB complex.
Sam Cox plays at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village, 19725 W. Cookson Bend Road.
Friday Night Magic begins at 7 p.m. at Start, 120 N. Muskogee Ave.
Hannah & The Postmen play at 7:30 p.m. in Kroner & Baer Pub, 200 N. Muskogee Ave.
Live music begins at 8 p.m. in The Branch, 505 N. Muskogee Ave.
D'Elegantz plays at 9 p.m. at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah, 3307 Seven Clans Ave.
Halloween party with DJ Michael Linney begins at 9 p.m. at The Drip, 500 N. Muskogee Ave.
BackRoads plays at 9 p.m. in Cherokee Casino Fort Gibson.
Casey West and the Heathens play at 9:30 p.m. at Dewain’s Place, 303 S. Water Ave.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Hulbert Main Street Trunk-or-Treat runs 6-8 p.m.
Borrowed Money Lite plays at 7 p.m. in Cherokee Casino Fort Gibson.
Halloween party with Rackensak begins at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Halloween party happens at The Branch, 505 N. Muskogee Ave.
Halloween party with Three Chord Justice begins at 8 p.m. at Baer Cave, 61922 Highway 10 in Kansas.
Halloween party with karaoke begins at 9 p.m. at Dewain's Place.
TypsyGypsy plays at 9 p.m. at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah.
Halloween party with DJ Michael Linney begins at 9 p.m. at Kroner & Baer Pub.
Drag Monster Mash begins at 9:30 p.m. at Tahlequah Elks Lodge No. 2601, 109 W. Willis Road.
Halloween party begins at 10 p.m. at Ned's, 316 N. Muskogee Ave.
Monday, Nov. 2
Valorant/Smash Game Day runs 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Start, 120 N. Muskogee Ave. Anime Mondays begins at 4:30 p.m.
Open mic begins at 9:30 p.m. at Dewain's Place.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Virtual program begins at noon on www.facebook.com/TahlequahPublicLibrary.
Live music begins at 6 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Magic: The Gathering community meets at 7 p.m. at Start.
Open mic for all ages begins at 8 p.m. in The Branch.
Thursday, Nov. 5
Native American Heritage Day event begins at 3 p.m. in the NSU University Center ballroom.
