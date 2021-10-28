Saturday, Oct. 30
Halloween party takes place at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Ahna Jennings performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
DJ Shawn Solo to perform at Dewain's Place at 9:30 for their Halloween party.
Halloween Party at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m. with live music from Rackensak.
The Downbeat performs at Cherokee Casino at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Zombie Prom at Dewain's Place at 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Hunter Ragland and Josh Searan perform at The Branch at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 3
Open Mic Night at 8 p.m. at The Branch.
Thursday, Nov. 4
Trivia Night takes place at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.
"Having a paint party" at Enkey Custom Creations at 6 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 5
Tommy Nolen performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
White Trash Banditos perform at Dewain's Place at 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 6
The Autumn Brunch takes place at 1501 N. Grand Ave. at 9:30.
Jordan 'Jay-I' will host her first comedy showcase at 6 p.m.
Cynthia Rauch performs at Kroner & Baer, TBA.
Karaoke with DJ Shawn Solo at 9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.