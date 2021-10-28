Saturday, Oct. 30

Halloween party takes place at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Ahna Jennings performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

DJ Shawn Solo to perform at Dewain's Place at 9:30 for their Halloween party.

Halloween Party at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m. with live music from Rackensak.

The Downbeat performs at Cherokee Casino at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31

Zombie Prom at Dewain's Place at 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Hunter Ragland and Josh Searan perform at The Branch at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Open Mic Night at 8 p.m. at The Branch.

Thursday, Nov. 4

Trivia Night takes place at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.

"Having a paint party" at Enkey Custom Creations at 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 5

Tommy Nolen performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

White Trash Banditos perform at Dewain's Place at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6

The Autumn Brunch takes place at 1501 N. Grand Ave. at 9:30.

Jordan 'Jay-I' will host her first comedy showcase at 6 p.m.

Cynthia Rauch performs at Kroner & Baer, TBA.

Karaoke with DJ Shawn Solo at 9 p.m.

