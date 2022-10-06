Saturday, Oct. 8

Mike Oregano performs at the Branch at noon.

Larry Huitt performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.

Empire performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Oklahoma Wildlife performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9

Pool tournament at Dewain’s Place starts at 4 p.m.

The Midnight performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Baby Bookworms at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.

Halloween wreath adult craft takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 6 p.m.

Spoon with Glove performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.

Dan Martin performs at the Branch at 7 p.m.

Casey West hosts open mic night at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Toddler Tales at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.

Reading Rockstars at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 11 a.m.

The Three F’s perform at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.

A cornhole tournament at Kroner & Baer starts at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 13

Color Me Stress Free event at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.

Music bingo at Kroner & Baer starts at 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 14

Oktoberfest at Kroner & Baer takes place.

Zach Pack performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.

The Great Divide performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.

Brent Giddens performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Micheal Rappe performs at the Branch at 8 p.m.

Colton Kro & the Murder performs at Dewain’s Place at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Oktoberfest at Kroner & Baer takes place.

Jackie Darlene performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.

The Downbeat performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

