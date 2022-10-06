Saturday, Oct. 8
Mike Oregano performs at the Branch at noon.
Larry Huitt performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
Empire performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Oklahoma Wildlife performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 9
Pool tournament at Dewain’s Place starts at 4 p.m.
The Midnight performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Baby Bookworms at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
Halloween wreath adult craft takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 6 p.m.
Spoon with Glove performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Dan Martin performs at the Branch at 7 p.m.
Casey West hosts open mic night at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Toddler Tales at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
Reading Rockstars at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 11 a.m.
The Three F’s perform at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
A cornhole tournament at Kroner & Baer starts at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 13
Color Me Stress Free event at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
Music bingo at Kroner & Baer starts at 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 14
Oktoberfest at Kroner & Baer takes place.
Zach Pack performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
The Great Divide performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Brent Giddens performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Micheal Rappe performs at the Branch at 8 p.m.
Colton Kro & the Murder performs at Dewain’s Place at 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Oktoberfest at Kroner & Baer takes place.
Jackie Darlene performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
The Downbeat performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.