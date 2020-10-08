Friday, Oct. 9
Oktoberfest begins at 4 p.m. at Kroner & Baer Pub, 200 N. Muskogee Ave. Music starts at 7 p.m.
Brett & Terri play at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village, 19725 W. Cookson Bend Road.
Friday Night Magic begins at 7 p.m. at Start, 120 N. Muskogee Ave.
Dan Martin plays at 8 p.m. in The Branch, 505 N. Muskogee Ave.
Take Two plays at 9 p.m. at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah, 3307 Seven Clans Ave.
Pumpkin Hollow Band plays at 9 p.m. in Cherokee Casino Fort Gibson.
Brandon Bethel plays at 9:30 p.m. at Dewain’s Place, 303 S. Water Ave.
Saturday, Oct. 10
King of the Jungle competition begins at 10 a.m. at Tahlequah Young Lions Obstacle Course, 18843 E. Murrell Road.
Four Year Anniversary Contest begins at 2 p.m. at Tahlequah Skate Park.
Oktoberfest begins at 4 p.m. at Kroner & Baer Pub, 200 N. Muskogee Ave. Music starts at 6 p.m.
Oktoberfest Cornhole Tournament starts at 5 p.m. at Kroner & Baer Pub.
Brett & Terri play at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Mason Jar Revival plays at 9 p.m. in Cherokee Casino Fort Gibson.
Steve & James play at 9 p.m. at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah.
Ned's 35th Birthday Bash starts at 9 p.m. at Ned's, 316 N. Muskogee Ave.
Sunday, Oct. 11
Magic: The Gathering event begins at 6 p.m. at Start.
Monday, Oct. 12
Public libraries closed for a holiday.
Anime Mondays begins at 4:30 p.m. at Start, 120 N. Muskogee Ave.
Open mic begins at 9:30 p.m. at Dewain's Place.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Grab and Go Craft Kit pickup for ages 6-12 runs 2-7 p.m. at the Hulbert Community Library.
Craig Buis plays at 6 p.m. in The Branch.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Virtual program begins at noon on www.facebook.com/TahlequahPublicLibrary.
Live music begins at 6 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Magic: The Gathering community meets at 7 p.m. at Start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.