Saturday, Oct. 9
Michael Rappe performs at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.
Scott Lawrence and Dennis Tibbits perform at The Branch at noon.
Otherwordly book signing with parnormal romance author Karli Rush at 1 p.m. at Too Fond of Books.
Karaoke takes place at Dewain's Place featuring DJ Shawn Solo.
The Pearson Brothers perform at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Pumpkin Hollow with Kyron performs at Neds at 9 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 10
Dewain's Place presents Acoustic Sunday, featuring Dan and the Great American Wolf at 9 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 11
Game night takes place at Dewain's Place at 5 p.m.
Open mic at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Erv Felker performs at The Branch at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Open Mic Night at The Branch starts at 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Trivia Night takes place at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.
Wild Card performs at Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame at 7 p.m.
Jazz Ensemble Concert takes place at NSU Center for the Performing Arts at 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 15
Oktoberfest at Kroner & Baer runs from 3 p.m. to midnight.
Sam Cox performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.
Buffalo Rogers and Friends performs at Dewain's Place at 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Oktoberfest runs at Kroner & Baer from 11 a.m. to midnight.
OksWagen takes place by Norris Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a beer garden by Kroner & Baer.
Tim Gilliam performs at The Branch at noon.
Karaoke with DJ Shawn Solo with a costume party at 8 p.m.
University Singers Concert takes place at NSU Center for the Performing Arts at 7 p.m.
