Saturday, Oct. 9

Michael Rappe performs at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.

Scott Lawrence and Dennis Tibbits perform at The Branch at noon.

Otherwordly book signing with parnormal romance author Karli Rush at 1 p.m. at Too Fond of Books.

Karaoke takes place at Dewain's Place featuring DJ Shawn Solo.

The Pearson Brothers perform at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Pumpkin Hollow with Kyron performs at Neds at 9 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 10

Dewain's Place presents Acoustic Sunday, featuring Dan and the Great American Wolf at 9 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 11

Game night takes place at Dewain's Place at 5 p.m.

Open mic at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Erv Felker performs at The Branch at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Open Mic Night at The Branch starts at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 14

Trivia Night takes place at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.

Wild Card performs at Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame at 7 p.m.

Jazz Ensemble Concert takes place at NSU Center for the Performing Arts at 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15

Oktoberfest at Kroner & Baer runs from 3 p.m. to midnight.

Sam Cox performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.

Buffalo Rogers and Friends performs at Dewain's Place at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Oktoberfest runs at Kroner & Baer from 11 a.m. to midnight.

OksWagen takes place by Norris Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a beer garden by Kroner & Baer.

Tim Gilliam performs at The Branch at noon.

Karaoke with DJ Shawn Solo with a costume party at 8 p.m.

University Singers Concert takes place at NSU Center for the Performing Arts at 7 p.m.

