Friday, Oct. 11
Friends of the Library book sale runs 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. in the Tahlequah Public Library.
Books and Gab club meets at 10 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Toddler Tales begins at 10 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave.
Reading Rockstars begins at 11 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Drop-In Tie-Dye runs 11 a.m.-6 p.m. in Tahlequah Creates, 215 N. Muskogee Ave.
Kiwanis Club Chili & BBQ Cookoff with live music begins at 5 p.m. at The Venue, 109 W. Willis Road.
Micaila Shea plays at 6 p.m. in Los Ranchos at Sycamore Springs Arena, 12754 S. 443 Road.
Monica Taylor and Travis Fite play at 6:30 p.m. in Tahlequah Creates, 215 N. Muskogee Ave.
Bethie Seay senior art show reception begins at 7 p.m. in the NSU Art Gallery, 323 N. Muskogee Ave.
High Mile-age Band plays at 7-9 p.m. in the Tahlequah Seniors Center, 230 E. First St.
Sequoyah State Park Spook House runs 7:30-10 p.m. at the golf course clubhouse.
Chris Fulmer performs at 8 p.m. in The Branch, 505 N. Muskogee Ave.
Karaoke begins at 8 p.m. at Piddle's Place, Pettit Bayside Resort.
D’Elegantz plays at 9 p.m. in Ancient Oak Tavern, Cherokee Casino Tahlequah.
The Billy Arnett Band plays at 3 Rivers Tavern, Cherokee Casino Fort Gibson.
Bebo & the Evil Doers play at 9:30 p.m. in Dewain's Place, 303 S. Water Ave.
Karaoke begins at 9:30 p.m. at the Tahlequah Elks Lodge, 18834 E. Murrell Road.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Tahlequah Farmers’ Market is open 8 a.m. to noon at Leoser Pavilion, Morgan and Water.
Friends of the Library book sale runs 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in the Tahlequah Public Library.
OksWagen Festival runs 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in downtown Tahlequah.
Kiwanis BBQ & Chili Cook-Off begins at 11 a.m. in The Venue, 109 W. Willis Road.
Oktoberfest begins at 2 p.m. in Kroner & Baer Pub.
Artist meet-and-greet runs 5-8 p.m. at Tahlequah Creates.
Sequoyah State Park Spook House runs 7:30-10 p.m. at the golf course clubhouse.
Dave Kay plays at 8 p.m. in The Branch.
Karaoke begins at 9 p.m. in Dewain's Place.
Livin' Country plays at 9 p.m. in Ancient Oak Tavern, Cherokee Casino Tahlequah.
Free Kennedy plays at 9 p.m. in 3 Rivers Tavern, Cherokee Casino Fort Gibson.
Sunday, Oct. 13
Ragland plays at 7 p.m. at Dewain's Place.
NSU Jazz Ensemble performs at 7 p.m. in the NSU Jazz Lab, 315 N. Muskogee Ave.
Monday, Oct. 14
Public libraries closed.
NSU World Fair runs 3-5 p.m. in Second Century Square.
Social stickball game begins at 4 p.m. at NSU Beta Field.
Amber Watson performs at the NSU Second Century Square following the 6 p.m. Indigenous People’s Day march.
Bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. in the VFW building, 128 E. Choctaw St.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Baby Bookworms begins at 10 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Memoir Writing Group meets at 10 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Tahlequah Creative Threads meet at 5 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Rock & Mineral Society meets at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Open Mic Night begins at 10 p.m. in Ned's.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Tahlequah Farmers’ Market is open 4-7 p.m. at the Cherokee National Peace Pavilion, Water Avenue.
Pencil sketching class begins at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Creates.
Chess Group meets at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Mixed Minds Book Club meets at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Live Event Trivia begins at 7 p.m. at Ned's, 316 N. Muskogee Ave.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Quilting B's sew together 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Cookson United Methodist Church.
Veterans and Widows of Veterans Bingo begins at 5 p.m. at the Cherokee Nation Veterans Center.
Hulbert Community Library Chili Cook Off begins at 5 p.m. in Hulbert School Auditorium.
Ladies Night Out begins at 6 p.m. in Dena's Art Den.
Northeastern Toastmasters meet at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Sound Bath with Nancy James begins at 7 p.m. in The 108 Yoga Studio.
Karaoke begins at 10 p.m. in Ned's, 316 N. Muskogee Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.