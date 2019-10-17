Friday, Oct. 18
Toddler Tales begins at 10 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave.
Tyke Hike begins at 10:30 a.m. in Sequoyah State Park.
Reading Rockstars begins at 11 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Drop-In Tie-Dye runs 11 a.m.-6 p.m. in Tahlequah Creates, 215 N. Muskogee Ave.
Josh Yancey and the High Hopes play at 6 p.m. in Los Ranchos at Sycamore Springs Arena, 12754 S. 443 Road.
High Mile-age Band plays at 7-9 p.m. in the Tahlequah Seniors Center, 230 E. First St.
Micheal Rappe plays at 8 p.m. in The Branch, 505 N. Muskogee Ave.
Karaoke begins at 8 p.m. at Piddle's Place, Pettit Bayside Resort.
Kyle Parman & The Slidebar Band play at 9 p.m. in Ancient Oak Tavern, Cherokee Casino Tahlequah.
Livin' Country play at 9 p.m. in 3 Rivers Tavern, Cherokee Casino Fort Gibson.
RC and The Ambers play at 9:30 p.m. in Dewain's Place, 303 S. Water Ave.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Tahlequah Farmers' Market is open 8 a.m. to noon at Leoser Pavilion, Morgan and Water.
OHCE Fall Bazaar & Flea Market runs 8 a.m.-3 p.m. in Cherokee County Community Building.
Tahlequah Writers meet at 2 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Wild West Fall Fest runs 2-4 p.m. in Norris Park.
A Taste of Ethiopia begins at 2:30 p.m. in the NSU Jazz Lab, 315 N. Muskogee Ave.
Arts & Brews: Kindra Swafford reception begins at 7 p.m. in Lift Coffee Bar, 309 N. Muskogee Ave.
Karaoke begins at 9 p.m. in Dewain's Place.
Risky Business plays at 9 p.m. in Ancient Oak Tavern, Cherokee Casino Tahlequah.
Libby Starks plays at 9 p.m. in 3 Rivers Tavern, Cherokee Casino Fort Gibson.
Sunday, Oct. 20
JJ Baldwin and Billy Arnett play at 7 p.m. at Dewain's Place.
Monday, Oct. 21
Mahjong games begin at 2 p.m. in the Tahlequah Public Library.
Bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. in the VFW building, 128 E. Choctaw St.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Baby Bookworms begins at 10 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Memoir Writing Group meets at 10 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Story Time begins at 3:30 p.m. in Hulbert Community Library, 210 N. Broadway.
Tahlequah Creative Threads meet at 5 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
David K. Shipler book discussion begins at 6 p.m. in the NSU Center for the Performing Arts.
Bedouin Shrine Circus begins at 6:30 p.m.at the Cherokee County Fairgrounds.
Open Mic Night begins at 10 p.m. in Ned's.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Tahlequah Farmers' Market is open 4-7 p.m. at the Cherokee National Peace Pavilion, Water Avenue.
Language Exchange Night begins at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Sewing Class begins at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Creates.
Chess Group meets at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Mixed Minds Book Club meets at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Jazz faculty recital begins at 7 p.m. in NSU Jazz Lab, 315 N. Muskogee Ave.
Live Event Trivia begins at 7 p.m. at Ned's, 316 N. Muskogee Ave.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Quilting B's sew together 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Cookson United Methodist Church.
Pinterest Interest begins at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Trivia Night starts at 7 p.m. in Kroner & Baer Pub, 200 N. Muskogee Ave.
University Singers and UAFS Concert Chorale perform at 7 p.m. in the Tahlequah United Methodist Church.
Karaoke begins at 10 p.m. in Ned's, 316 N. Muskogee Ave.
