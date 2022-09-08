Saturday, Sept. 10
Jackie Darlene performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
The Queens Drag Show will be at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Rackensak performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Tommy Nolen performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 12
Girl in Red performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
An introduction to poetry writing will take place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 6 p.m.
Toadies with Reverend Horton Heat performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
Casey West hosts an open mic night at Kroner and Baer at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Toddler Tales will take place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.
Reading Rockstars will take place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 11 a.m.
Daniel Burgess performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
A cornhole tournament at Kroner and Baer takes place at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 15
“Color Me Stress Free” takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.
Selby Minner performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
“Made Simply Cooking Class” takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 6 p.m.
Trivia night at Kroner and Baer starts at 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 16
Oklahoma Moon performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
Dan Martin performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
INstrumental performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Jake Marlin and the Reckless perform at Dewain’s Place at 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Effron White and Lauren Blaine perform at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
Empire performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
