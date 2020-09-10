Friday, Sept. 11
Blue Note Roundup begins at 1 p.m. at Hanging Rock Camp.
Rackensak plays at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village, 19725 W. Cookson Bend Road.
Friday Night Magic begins at 7 p.m. at Start, 120 N. Muskogee Ave.
Dominic Roy plays at 8 p.m. in Kroner & Baer Pub, 200 N. Muskogee Ave.
Red River Republic plays at 9:30 p.m. at Dewain's Place
Saturday, Sept. 12
Blue Note Roundup happens all day at Hanging Rock Camp.
Summer Kids Time begins at 9:30 a.m. on www.facebook.com/SequoyahStatePark.
Second Saturday events run 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in downtown Tahlequah.
Tenkiller Trumptilla Boat Parade begins at 11 a.m.
Vertical Groove plays at 4 p.m. at Burnt Cabin Marina.
Mason Jar Revival plays at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Joe Mack & Mark Sweeney play at 8 p.m. at Kroner & Baer Pub.
Movies in the Park begins at 8:30 p.m. in Norris Park.
Sunday, Sept. 13
Magic: The Gathering event begins at 6 p.m. at Start.
Eight ball pool begins at 6 p.m. at Dewain's Place.
Monday, Sept. 14
Anime Monday begins at 4:30 p.m. at Start, 120 N. Muskogee Ave.
Open mic begins at 9:30 p.m. at Dewain's Place.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Corn hole competition begins at 7:30 p.m. at Dewain's Place.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Live music begins at 6 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Magic: The Gathering community meets at 7 p.m. at Start
Thursday, Sept. 17
Russ Jones plays at 6 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Sam Cox Band plays at 7 p.m. in Kroner & Baer Pub.
Scotch doubles pool begins at 7 p.m. at Dewain's Place.
