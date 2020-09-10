Friday, Sept. 11

Blue Note Roundup begins at 1 p.m. at Hanging Rock Camp.

Rackensak plays at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village, 19725 W. Cookson Bend Road.

Friday Night Magic begins at 7 p.m. at Start, 120 N. Muskogee Ave.

Dominic Roy plays at 8 p.m. in Kroner & Baer Pub, 200 N. Muskogee Ave.

Red River Republic plays at 9:30 p.m. at Dewain's Place

Saturday, Sept. 12

Blue Note Roundup happens all day at Hanging Rock Camp.

Summer Kids Time begins at 9:30 a.m. on www.facebook.com/SequoyahStatePark.

Second Saturday events run 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in downtown Tahlequah.

Tenkiller Trumptilla Boat Parade begins at 11 a.m.

Vertical Groove plays at 4 p.m. at Burnt Cabin Marina.

Mason Jar Revival plays at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village.

Joe Mack & Mark Sweeney play at 8 p.m. at Kroner & Baer Pub.

Movies in the Park begins at 8:30 p.m. in Norris Park.

Sunday, Sept. 13

Magic: The Gathering event begins at 6 p.m. at Start.

Eight ball pool begins at 6 p.m. at Dewain's Place.

Monday, Sept. 14

Anime Monday begins at 4:30 p.m. at Start, 120 N. Muskogee Ave.

Open mic begins at 9:30 p.m. at Dewain's Place.

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Corn hole competition begins at 7:30 p.m. at Dewain's Place.

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Live music begins at 6 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.

Magic: The Gathering community meets at 7 p.m. at Start

Thursday, Sept. 17

Russ Jones plays at 6 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.

Sam Cox Band plays at 7 p.m. in Kroner & Baer Pub.

Scotch doubles pool begins at 7 p.m. at Dewain's Place.

