Saturday, Sept. 17
College Football Saturday at the Deck at Cookson Village starts at 11 a.m.
Effron White and Lauren Blaine perform at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
Blake Turner performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Empire performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 18
The Tahlequah Mandophonics Mandolin and Guitar Ensemble perform at the Jazz Lab at 3 p.m.
Built to Spill performs at Cain's Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 19
Gwar performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Voter Registration Event at the Tahlequah Public Library at 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Toddler Tales at Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.
Reading Rockstars at Tahlequah Public Library at 11 a.m.
Angelina & the Speakeasy Boys performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
Dinosaur Jr. with Ryley Walker performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Make Your Own Kindness Sign event at the Tahlequah Public Library at 6 p.m.
The Great American Wolf performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23
Mike McClure & The Red Dirt Rangers performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
The Front Bottoms with Motherfolk & Mobley performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Sign up for a Karaoke Contest at Dewain’s Place at 8 p.m.
The Swade Diablos perform at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Local author meet and greet at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.
Billy Reed performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
Judah & the Lion performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
Sign up for a Karaoke Contest at Dewain’s Place at 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.