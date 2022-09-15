Saturday, Sept. 17

College Football Saturday at the Deck at Cookson Village starts at 11 a.m.

Effron White and Lauren Blaine perform at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.

Blake Turner performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Empire performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 18

The Tahlequah Mandophonics Mandolin and Guitar Ensemble perform at the Jazz Lab at 3 p.m.

Built to Spill performs at Cain's Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 19

Gwar performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Voter Registration Event at the Tahlequah Public Library at 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Toddler Tales at Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.

Reading Rockstars at Tahlequah Public Library at 11 a.m.

Angelina & the Speakeasy Boys performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.

Dinosaur Jr. with Ryley Walker performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Make Your Own Kindness Sign event at the Tahlequah Public Library at 6 p.m.

The Great American Wolf performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23

Mike McClure & The Red Dirt Rangers performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.

The Front Bottoms with Motherfolk & Mobley performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.

Sign up for a Karaoke Contest at Dewain’s Place at 8 p.m.

The Swade Diablos perform at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Local author meet and greet at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.

Billy Reed performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.

Judah & the Lion performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.

Sign up for a Karaoke Contest at Dewain’s Place at 8 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video