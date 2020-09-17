Friday, Sept. 18
End of Season Show starts at 4 p.m. at Diamondhead Resort.
Pop-Up in the Park concert starts at 6 p.m. in Norris Park.
Relay For Life Light Up the Night drive-thru luminary ceremony begins at 7 p.m. at 29Eleven Church.
Pearson Brothers play at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village, 19725 W. Cookson Bend Road.
Friday Night Magic begins at 7 p.m. at Start, 120 N. Muskogee Ave.
"Drop Dead" begins at 7:30 p.m. in Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center.
Landon Walker plays at 8 p.m. in Kroner & Baer Pub, 200 N. Muskogee Ave.
Saturday, Sept. 19
Summer Kids Time begins at 9:30 a.m. on www.facebook.com/SequoyahStatePark.
Boone Mendenhall plays at 6 p.m. at Giggle Fish Grill, Cypress Cove Marina.
Oreo Blue plays at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village.
"Drop Dead" begins at 7:30 p.m. in Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center.
Sunday, Sept. 20
"Drop Dead" begins at 2 p.m. in Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center.
Magic: The Gathering event begins at 6 p.m. at Start.
Monday, Sept. 21
Anime Mondays begin at 4:30 p.m. at Start, 120 N. Muskogee Ave.
4-H Back to School Skate Night begins at 6 p.m. at the SkateHouse.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Open mic begins at 8 p.m. at Kroner & Baer Pub.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
Adult virtual program begins at noon on www.facebook.com/TahlequahPublicLibrary.
Live music begins at 6 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Magic: The Gathering community meets at 7 p.m. at Start
Thursday, Sept. 24
Brett & Terri at 6 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.
