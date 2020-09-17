Friday, Sept. 18

End of Season Show starts at 4 p.m. at Diamondhead Resort.

Pop-Up in the Park concert starts at 6 p.m. in Norris Park.

Relay For Life Light Up the Night drive-thru luminary ceremony begins at 7 p.m. at 29Eleven Church.

Pearson Brothers play at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village, 19725 W. Cookson Bend Road.

Friday Night Magic begins at 7 p.m. at Start, 120 N. Muskogee Ave.

"Drop Dead" begins at 7:30 p.m. in Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center.

Landon Walker plays at 8 p.m. in Kroner & Baer Pub, 200 N. Muskogee Ave.

Saturday, Sept. 19

Summer Kids Time begins at 9:30 a.m. on www.facebook.com/SequoyahStatePark.

Boone Mendenhall plays at 6 p.m. at Giggle Fish Grill, Cypress Cove Marina.

Oreo Blue plays at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village.

"Drop Dead" begins at 7:30 p.m. in Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center.

Sunday, Sept. 20

"Drop Dead" begins at 2 p.m. in Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center.

Magic: The Gathering event begins at 6 p.m. at Start.

Monday, Sept. 21

Anime Mondays begin at 4:30 p.m. at Start, 120 N. Muskogee Ave.

4-H Back to School Skate Night begins at 6 p.m. at the SkateHouse.

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Open mic begins at 8 p.m. at Kroner & Baer Pub.

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Adult virtual program begins at noon on www.facebook.com/TahlequahPublicLibrary.

Live music begins at 6 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.

Magic: The Gathering community meets at 7 p.m. at Start

Thursday, Sept. 24

Brett & Terri at 6 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.

Tags

Recommended for you