Saturday, Sept. 18
Localmotion street festival will take place at Depot Green in Muskogee from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Ann Bell Induction and concert will take place at 7 p.m. on the outdoor Depot Green stage.
Beau Powers performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Rackensak performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
The Three Fs perform at The Branch at noon.
The Born & Raised Music Festival takes place in Pryor. For times, visit https://bornandraisedfestival.com/.
Sunday, Sept. 19
Dewain’s Place presents Acoustic Sunday, featuring Dan and the Great American Wolf.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Open mic at Kroner & Baer is at 8 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 23
Beau Powers performs at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 24
Pumpkin Hollow Band performs at Kroner & Baer, time to be announced.
Sean Harrison performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.
Brett & Terri perform at the Deck at Cookson Village at 8 p.m.
Born & Raised Music Festival takes place at 1421 W. 450 Road in Pryor at 4 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25
The Three Fs perform at The Branch at noon.
Localmotion Music and Arts Festival takes place at the Depot Green in Muskogee at 11 a.m.
Oklahoma City Hall of Fame holds its induction ceremony and concert for Ann Bell at the Depot Green at 7 p.m.
Born & Raised Music Festival takes place at 1421 W. 450 Road in Pryor at 10 a.m.
Vox Squadron performs at Kroner & Baer, time to be announced.
Brett & Terri perform at the Deck at Cookson Village at 8 p.m.
