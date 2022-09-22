Saturday, Sept. 24

Local author meet and greet at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.

LocalMotion – Fall Arts Festival takes place at Depot Green in Muskogee at 10 a.m.

Billy Reed performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.

Judah & the Lion performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.

Sign up for a Karaoke Contest at Dewain’s Place at 8 p.m.

Richard Burris and Ty Smith performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 25

Brunch with Whirligig at Cain’s Ballroom at 10 a.m.

Henry Rollins performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Gusto Dave Jackson performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.

George Paul New performs at the Kroner and Baer at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Banned Books Club takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 6 p.m.

Travis Kidd performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30

Steve Hamby & the Ways performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.

Rackensack performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Muscadine Bloodline with James Tucker performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.

Borrowed Money performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Yoga to take place at Kroner and Baer at 10 a.m.

Wes Combs performs at the Branch at noon.

The Wild Card Band performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.

Cole Swindell performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.

Reversing Radio performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video