Saturday, Sept. 24
Local author meet and greet at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.
LocalMotion – Fall Arts Festival takes place at Depot Green in Muskogee at 10 a.m.
Billy Reed performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
Judah & the Lion performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
Sign up for a Karaoke Contest at Dewain’s Place at 8 p.m.
Richard Burris and Ty Smith performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 25
Brunch with Whirligig at Cain’s Ballroom at 10 a.m.
Henry Rollins performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Gusto Dave Jackson performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
George Paul New performs at the Kroner and Baer at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Banned Books Club takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 6 p.m.
Travis Kidd performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 30
Steve Hamby & the Ways performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
Rackensack performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Muscadine Bloodline with James Tucker performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Borrowed Money performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Yoga to take place at Kroner and Baer at 10 a.m.
Wes Combs performs at the Branch at noon.
The Wild Card Band performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
Cole Swindell performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
Reversing Radio performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.