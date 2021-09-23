Saturday, Sept. 25
Oklahoma Wildlife performs at The Branch at noon.
Vox Squadron performs at Kroner & Baer, time to be announced.
Brett & Terri perform at the Deck at Cookson Village at 8 p.m.
Illinois River Jam at Peyton's Place welcomes performances by Travis Linville, Camille Harp The Ain'ts, and others at 4 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 26
Dewain's Place presents Acoustic Sunday, featuring Dan and the Great American Wolf at 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Open mic at Kroner & Baer is at 8 p.m.
Carter Combs performs at The Branch at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Taboo topics you don't discuss in church at 6:30 p.m. at Too Fond of Books.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Lance Roark performs at 7 p.m. at Kroner & Baer. Vulture Food Truck will run from 4-8 p.m.
Rockin' The Dock outdoor show, featuring Monica Taylor and Travis Fite at 7 p.m. at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in Muskogee. Bring chairs.
Wind Ensemble Concert at the NSU Center for Performing Arts at 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1
Nikki Griffin performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.
Mason Jar Revival performs at 8 p.m.
Whiskey Poet Society at the Cherokee Casino at 8 p.m.
The Reckless performs at Dewain's Place with Wyatt Shumate at 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Hannah Renell performs at The Branch at noon.
Mike and Alisa's wedding reception at Dewain's Place.
