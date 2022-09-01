Saturday, Sept. 3
Sean Harrison performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
Borrowed Money performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Constant Battle performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Jake Marlin & the Reckless performs at Burnt Cabin Marina at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 4
Jake Marlin & the Reckless performs at Burnt Cabin Marina at 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Baby Bookworms will be at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Toddler Tales at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
The Holistix perform at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
Cornhole tournament at Kroner and Baer starts at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 8
Patti Steel performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9
Dave Robertson performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
Granger Smith will perform with Earl Dibbles Jr. and Chris Colton at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Steve Hamby performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Derryl Perry performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Jackie Darlene performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
The Queens Drag Show will be at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Tommy Nolen performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
