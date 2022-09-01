Saturday, Sept. 3

Sean Harrison performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.

Borrowed Money performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Constant Battle performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Jake Marlin & the Reckless performs at Burnt Cabin Marina at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 4

Jake Marlin & the Reckless performs at Burnt Cabin Marina at 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Baby Bookworms will be at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Toddler Tales at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.

The Holistix perform at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.

Cornhole tournament at Kroner and Baer starts at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 8

Patti Steel performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9

Dave Robertson performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.

Granger Smith will perform with Earl Dibbles Jr. and Chris Colton at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.

Steve Hamby performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.

Derryl Perry performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Jackie Darlene performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.

The Queens Drag Show will be at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.

Tommy Nolen performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.

