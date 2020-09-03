Friday, Sept. 4

Brick Fields play at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village, 19725 W. Cookson Bend Road.

Friday Night Magic begins at 7 p.m. at Start, 120 N. Muskogee Ave.

Jerry's Rock the River starts at 7 p.m. at Falcon Floats.

Christopher Foster plays at 8 p.m. in Kroner & Baer Pub, 200 N. Muskogee Ave.

Drive-In Movie Nights: Cherokee Premiere Night begins at 8 p.m. in One Fire Field.

Osage Country and DocFell & Co. play at 9:30 p.m. at Dewain’s Place

Saturday, Sept. 5

Summer Kids Time begins at 9:30 a.m. on www.facebook.com/SequoyahStatePark.

Jerry's Rock the River starts at 3 p.m. at Falcon Floats.

Brett & Terri play at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village.

RC & The Ambers, Kyron Lee, and Autumn Ragland play at 7 p.m. at The Branch, 505 N. Muskogee Ave.

Drive-In Movie Nights: Cherokee Women in Film begins at 8 p.m. in One Fire Field.

The Vox Squadron and Horney Horns with Chris Espinosa play at 8:30 p.m. at Diamondhead Resort.

Sunday, Sept. 6

Magic: The Gathering event begins at 6 p.m. at Start.

Eight ball pool begins at 6 p.m. at Dewain's Place.

Brett & Terri play at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village.

The Reckless and Mason Jar Revival play at 7 p.m. at Burnt Cabin Marina.

Monday, Sept. 7

Anime Mondays begin at 4:30 p.m. at Start, 120 N. Muskogee Ave.

Brett & Terri play at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village.

Open mic begins at 9:30 p.m. at Dewain's Place.

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Corn hole competition begins at 7:30 p.m. at Dewain’s Place.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Live music begins at 6 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.

Sound bath with Nancy James begins at 7 p.m. at 108 Yoga Studio, 108 S. Muskogee Ave.

Magic: The Gathering community meets at 7 p.m. at Start.

Thursday, Sept. 10

Sam Cox plays at 6 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.

Scotch doubles pool begins at 7 p.m. at Dewain's Place.

